Thomasville National Bank Buys 35 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.