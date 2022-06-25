Thomasville National Bank Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

