Thomasville National Bank Has $3.15 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $194.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $157.19 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

