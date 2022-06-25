Thomasville National Bank Purchases 71,927 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1,568.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,927 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of MDT opened at $90.22 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $104.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

