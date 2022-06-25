Thomasville National Bank Sells 12,976 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 14.3% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.5% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 125,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,826 shares of company stock worth $15,368,444. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $69.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

