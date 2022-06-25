Thomasville National Bank Sells 737 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cardinal Health by 21.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.