TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

TJX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Shares of TJX opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 45.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 122,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

