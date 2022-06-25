Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.09

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and traded as high as $10.79. Toray Industries shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 54,975 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRYIY. Nomura raised shares of Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

