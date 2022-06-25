Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 2,766 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

