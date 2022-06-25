Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,956,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,938,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,133,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.