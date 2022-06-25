Townsend & Associates Inc Buys 1,994 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $298,035,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,617 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,881 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,481,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,183,000 after acquiring an additional 840,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

