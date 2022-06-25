Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Bunge comprises approximately 1.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $52,225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Bunge by 7,596.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 119,497 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bunge by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Bunge stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average is $104.91. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

