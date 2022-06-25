Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.84 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.10.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.