Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $94.27 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

