Townsend & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.59 and a 200 day moving average of $173.24. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

