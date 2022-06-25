Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. PVH accounts for approximately 1.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,292,000 after acquiring an additional 252,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 88,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,880,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

PVH stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.82 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

