TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,691 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 42.6% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,731,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,920 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in KeyCorp by 95.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,119,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 547,803 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

KEY opened at $17.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

