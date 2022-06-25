TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 9,630 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $235.25 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

