TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,110 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,674,000 after acquiring an additional 589,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after buying an additional 475,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

