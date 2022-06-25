TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 144 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $484.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $492.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $391.25 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

