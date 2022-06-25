TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bender Robert & Associates raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 51,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 23,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

