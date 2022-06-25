TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.86. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

