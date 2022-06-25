TPG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 28,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $94.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

