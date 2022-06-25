TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $172.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.33. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.