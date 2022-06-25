Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.62.

TCW has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.56 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$875.11 million and a P/E ratio of 38.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.67.

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$218.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

