Truist Financial Cuts EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $50.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE EPR opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after buying an additional 530,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after buying an additional 517,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 256,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.