Twele Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,646 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB opened at $45.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.