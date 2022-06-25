U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0000

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $295,104.56 and approximately $234,354.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.