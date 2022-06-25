UBS Group Lowers Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $94.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $94.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.10.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 772.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

