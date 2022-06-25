UDR (NYSE:UDR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.87.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. UDR has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 298.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in UDR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UDR by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,157,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

