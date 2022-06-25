Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.3% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,784,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,157,000 after purchasing an additional 187,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,618,000 after purchasing an additional 64,869 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,090,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,687,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,716,000 after acquiring an additional 170,091 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.82. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

