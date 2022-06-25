Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ULVR. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($56.34) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($44.10) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($56.34) to GBX 4,000 ($49.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($56.34) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,952.14 ($48.41).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,737 ($45.77) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,615.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,680.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($53.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

