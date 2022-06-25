United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

UPS stock opened at $183.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.31. The stock has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

