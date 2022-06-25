United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Increased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $727,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $3,699,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

UPS stock opened at $183.30 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.