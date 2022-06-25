United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
UBFO opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.72.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.