United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UBFO opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.72.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,572,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

