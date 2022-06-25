Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $586,563.30 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $586,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,489 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Hayden Brown sold 8,224 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $132,159.68.

On Monday, April 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $22.20 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $1,472,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Upwork by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

