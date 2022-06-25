US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ECOL stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $48.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in US Ecology by 512.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in US Ecology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in US Ecology by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

