Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 305.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $146.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

