Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283,290 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $53,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

VWO stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

