Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Twele Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 4.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $32,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.23.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.