Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,701,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $97.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.80 and a 12 month high of $109.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

