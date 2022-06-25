Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Flower City Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

