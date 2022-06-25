Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $182.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.