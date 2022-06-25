Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.5% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after buying an additional 320,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after buying an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $360.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

