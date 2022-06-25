Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 184.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $360.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

