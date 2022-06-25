Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Reduced by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

