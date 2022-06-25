Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $133.73 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

