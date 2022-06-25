Vanilla Network Price Reaches $0.96 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $544,937.01 and approximately $1,304.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004512 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00126934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00074414 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014141 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

