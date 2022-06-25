Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($34.74) to €32.50 ($34.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vantage Towers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

VTWRF opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

