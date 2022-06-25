Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $252.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.68.

VEEV stock opened at $207.04 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.92. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 116,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

